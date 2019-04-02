Temperatures stay mild on Wednesday with afternoon showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few isolated showers on the Front Range on Tuesday night before drier weather moves in overnight.

Skies will start out mostly cloudy on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

High temperatures will rise to the mid-50s on Wednesday in Denver. Like Tuesday, there will be more scattered showers and storms.

Storms will be strongest on the eastern Plains, where lightning, gusty winds and small hail can't be ruled out.

Thursday will be drier and warmer with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Temperatures heat up to the high 60s on Friday with partly cloudy skies for the Rockies' home opener.

Here's a look back at the weather for the Rockies' home openers the past few years.

This year will be a big change from last year, when the temperature was only 27 degrees.

There will be a 10 percent chance for a shower Friday evening after the game. Temperatures will be in the high 60s and low 70s through the weekend with shower chances each day.

