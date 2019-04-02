× Spring storm system moving in with rain chances on Tuesday, Wednesday

DENVER — The leading edge of the next storm system pushes moisture into Colorado on Tuesday.

We’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with a high around 58.

The mountains can expect rain/snow with an inch of accumulation on the high peaks and highs in the 30s and 40s.

The main part of the storm system arrives on Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of rain showers across the Front Range. We’ll have highs in the mid 50s.

The mountains can expect 1-3 inches of snow on the high peaks with highs in the 30s and 40s.

We start to dry out on Thursday and Friday as the rain chances disappear.

The Rockies home opener forecast is still looking good with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s during the game.

Saturday features a storm system crossing Colorado that comes with a 20 percent chance of afternoon rain showers and highs in the 60s.

Rain chances are gone again on Sunday with highs in the 60s and possibly 70.

