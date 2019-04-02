Southeast Denver woman beaten, sexually assaulted while taking out the trash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police are looking for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted a woman when she went to take out the trash.

It happened Sunday at the Rain Tree town homes and condominiums in southeast Denver, in the 6600 block of East Arizona Avenue.

Denver police are releasing very few details about what happened, but do confirm the assault and robbery occurred. Most of the details about the incident were provided to the FOX31 Problem Solvers by residents who live in the same complex.

"A lot of people are scared. A violent crime was committed. It rattled quite a few people," said Blythe Dechenne, who lives nearby.

Many residents tell FOX31 they are especially concerned because the assault happened in the middle of the day.

"That's a little scary. It's more than scary because you anticipate those things to happen at night," said Crytal Vaqera.

Dechenne was so rattled, she took action, organizing a women's safety meeting.

"We're just coming together as a neighborhood," she said.

Almost 50 women showed up to discuss safety tips with Denver police.

"I am making sure everything's locked once, twice, three times. I park in my garage now. I try not to go out by myself," said Dechenne.

Residents who know the victim tell Problem Solvers the woman was attacked by a complete stranger. It's unclear if the woman was attacked outside her house, or whether the suspect attacked her inside the house. The woman's car was also stolen.

"I know she's alive and my hope is she's getting the help she needs," said Dechenne.

Several signs have been put up around the complex urging residents to be vigilant.

Some residents, like Dechenne, have even purchased safety whistles and mace.

"Before I even get out of the car, I put my hand on the trigger, whistle in my mouth, look around in my rear view mirror," she said.

All are important safety precautions with a criminal still at large.

"We want to take back our neighborhood. We don't want to live in fear," said Dechenne.

Denver police have not provided a possible description of the suspect.