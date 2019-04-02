Skier who died after hitting tree at Breckenridge was 10-year-old Florida girl

Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Authorities say a skier who died after hitting a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort was a 10-year-old girl from Florida.

The Destin, Florida, girl crashed on Peak 10 on March 21 and died at a nearby hospital. Investigators say they are withholding her name as a courtesy to her family.

No other information was released about the circumstances of the death, which marked the seventh skiing fatality in Summit County this season.

