Sketch of third suspect in Maggie Long homicide released

BAILEY, Colo. — A third sketch of an individual who might have been involved in the homicide of Maggie Long was released on Tuesday by the Park County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Maggie Long Task Force.

“I am committed to keeping my promises to our community and working with the public and the Task Force to find those responsible for Maggie’s murder,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw, who promised the release of a third sketch during a community meeting in January.

“We ask the public to carefully review the updated information and consider whether someone they know could have been involved in this incident or whether someone they know has demonstrated behavior that could be suggestive of involvement in this incident.”

A website has been launched to provide updates and information about Long’s homicide in December 2017.

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Officials in January said Long was “purposefully set on fire and burned alive” inside her Bailey home on Dec. 1, 2017.

The 17-year-old was found dead at a home on County Road 43 in Bailey. The Platte Canyon High School student’s body was found in a burned house that had been burglarized.