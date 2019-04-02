× One killed in shooting near Ogden Theatre

DENVER — One person died following a shooting near the Ogden Theatre Tuesday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Ogden Street, which is just south of the theater.

The theater, referred to by many as just “the Ogden,” is about a half-mile east of downtown on East Colfax Avenue.

The person who was shot was transported to Denver Health Medical Center. Shortly before 10 p.m., DPD said the victim had died.

DPD said no suspect information was available.

According to the theater’s website, country artist Ryan Bingham had a performance scheduled for Tuesday night. It is unknown whether the person shot was planning to attend the concert.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.