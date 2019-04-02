Polis signs bill to authorize medical marijuana use for autism

DENVER — Colorado has added autism spectrum disorders to the list of disabling medical conditions eligible for medical marijuana treatment.

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bipartisan bill into law on Tuesday.

Autism spectrum disorders include autism, Asperger syndrome and other developmental disorders whose symptoms range from mild to severe.

Colorado law also allows medical marijuana use for cancer, glaucoma, HIV, PTSD, seizures and severe pain.

Breaking: @GovofCO @jaredpolis signs landmark autism medical marijuana bill. It gives parents more options to seek canibus when a child has autism. Governor Hickenlooper vetoed this last year #coleg #kdvr #copolitics pic.twitter.com/x29uy0KuUZ — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) April 2, 2019

The law makes it easier for minors with disabling conditions to be added to Colorado’s medical marijuana registry.

It also encourages state research into medical marijuana’s effectiveness in treating ovarian cancer, dementia and other medical conditions.

“We should always seek to err on the side of patient access,” Polis said during the bill signing.

Then-Gov. John Hickenlooper vetoed a similar bill last year, citing a need for more research.

“I haven’t found a pediatrician yet who thinks it’s a good idea to sign this bill,” Hickenlooper said in 2018.