One seriously injured in shooting near Ogden Theatre

DENVER — One person was seriously injured in a shooting near the Ogden Theatre Tuesday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the incident happened in the 1400 block of North Ogden Street, which is just south of the theater.

The theater, referred to by many as just “the Ogden,” is about a half-mile east of downtown on East Colfax Avenue.

The person who was shot was transported to Denver Health Medical Center.

DPD said no suspect information was available.

According to the theater’s website, country artist Ryan Bingham had a performance scheduled for Tuesday night. It is unknown whether the person shot was planning to attend the concert.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.