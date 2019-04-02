Man pleads guilty to 2010 Weld County stabbing death

(Photo: MGN Online)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A 27-year-old Colorado man has pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing another man in 2010.

Weld County prosecutors say Roque Colin-Tapia pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the heat of passion in the death of 20-year-old Casey Korgan, of Evans, following a house party on Oct. 16, 2010.

Colin-Tapia will be sentenced June 4 in Weld County District Court and faces up to 18 years in prison.

Authorities say Colin-Tapia avoided prosecution for nearly eight years but was caught and extradited from Mexico last August.

