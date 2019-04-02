Inspectors warn meth can be found in newly constructed homes; removal is costly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Looking to buy or sell a home? Inspectors warn that methamphetamine contamination may lurk in more places than you may think.

Hazardous material and SWAT teams have busted meth manufacturing operations in all types of neighborhoods. Now, there are warnings about newly constructed homes.

"It could have been some guy that was putting in the new flooring," said Lauren York of WeeCycle Environmental Consulting.

Some older homes may be contaminated as well.

"It could have happened 20 years ago. That the guy putting in the drywall texture was sitting there smoking for lunch and it got in the drywall," York said.

The WeeCycle firm will be educating realtors about the importance of meth awareness.

Meth exposure can cause lung illnesses and other health problems in children and adults. Removal from some homes can cost nearly $50,000.