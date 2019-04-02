Instant transformations with Rockstar Master Stylist, Ergun Tercan! See how fast you can change your look with extensions. Or if balding is a problem he can help with that, too. Ergun Tercan has a special offer for Colorado`s Best viewers. Pay $99-dollars and get $250-dollars worth of extensions...or pay $199-dollars... and get $500-dollars worth of extensions! They have extensions and stylists for any budget. Find them online at ETDEnver.com or call them at 303-433-5544.AlertMe
Get an instant makeover with extensions
-
Spring is the Perfect Time to Transform Yourself
-
The most powerful transformation
-
Reverse thinning or bald spots in hours
-
Is DIA welcome sign worth the investment?
-
Video captures woman interrupting 1-year-old’s birthday shoot with rant
-
-
Colorado 4-H Team Headed to International Dairy Judging Tour
-
New OFFERS for Coolscuplting
-
Police warn of ‘very disturbing’ trend of scammers targeting teachers
-
The new Micro Bar
-
Lukas Liquor Superstore Try before you Buy
-
-
Equal Pay for Equal Work Act gets first hearing at Colorado State Capitol
-
The “golden age” of credit card rewards points may be hitting its peak
-
Local mineral dealer says $10k worth of precious stones stolen from her vehicle