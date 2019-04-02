First hearing held on closing Standley Lake to trailered boats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Dozens of angry boaters filled the Westminster Recreation Center Tuesday night to speak out against the ban on trailered boats at Standley Lake planned for this summer.

The ban is in an effort to protect the reservoir from a zebra mussel infestation.

The reservoir provides water to more than 300,000 people in Westminster, Thornton and Northglenn.

Westminster City Manager Donald Tripp told FOX31 that although the invasive species hasn't been detected in the drinking water supply, it's time to make sure that doesn't happen in the future.

The city said that last year, dozens of boaters were able to circumvent the lake's decontamination system.

However, many boaters feel the ban goes too far.

"This is totally a knee-jerk reaction," one boater said.

Officials said they were welcoming any ideas on other solutions to the problem.

"If we find a solution that can be implemented quickly, that's always possible. But I'm not hopeful for that for 2019. We're thinking more long-term here," Tripp said. "We've got to have a system where we're certain a boater doesn't leave the lake and come back."