× Effort to repeal death penalty fails in Colorado Senate

DENVER — An effort to repeal the death penalty in Colorado has failed in the Colorado Senate.

Senator Julie Gonzalez, a Democratic sponsor of the bill, moved to postpone indefinitely the bill after it became clear the votes weren’t there for passage.

The defeat of death penalty repeal is the first major defeat for progressives in Colorado since the new Democratic majority took control in January.

“There are those who say this bill was not laid out in the right way,” Gonzalez said as she choked back tears on the floor.

“I don’t understand it but I accept it,” Gonzalez added.

“I’m going to give SB 182 a dignified death,” Gonzalez said.

A major reason the bill was defeated is State Senator Rhonda Fields, a Democrat, spoke out against the measure.

Fields’ son was murdered by two of the three men on Colorado’s Death Row. Fields believed the measure should have gone to a vote of the people.

Prosecutors also lobbied lawmakers to keep the death penalty in place as it is used as a tool to get criminals to plead guilty and help investigators.