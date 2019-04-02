Denver considers requiring pedestrian canopy over closed sidewalks at construction sites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As Denver continues to grow with more construction projects in the works, the city's Public Works Department is taking measures to ensure people walking or cycling near construction sites have a safe way to get around.

“We made these quick changes now, because we want to make sure that people can move around the city safely, no matter what mode they’re choosing," Heather Burke of Denver Public Works said.

Burke says recent changes are the first since 2008.

Under the new measures, contractors must submit a traffic management plan to ensure that vehicle and pedestrians can navigate their way around a construction site safely.

Additionally, vertical construction over a sidewalk will require a pedestrian canopy, and contractors working on larger projects must provide parking for people working on the construction site.

She says the department plans to make additional changes after a public hearing.

“We are looking at changing rules which would require a public hearing," Burke said. "But in the meantime, we do have the authority within the current rules to make sure that people can get around safely and we’re lessening the impacts.”