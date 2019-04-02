Chris Harris Jr. skips start of Broncos’ offseason program

Chris Harris Jr. #25 of the Denver Broncos reacts as his blocked field goal return for touchdown is nullified by a penalty in the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens won 27-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Chris Harris Jr. skipped the start of the Broncos’ offseason program Tuesday as he angles for a new contract.

The Broncos became the fourth team to start their offseason program, which at this point is voluntary.

One of the NFL’s most versatile defensive backs, Harris is due $7.8 million next season in the final year of his team-friendly, five-year, $42.5 million contract that he signed in 2015.

The perennial Pro Bowl selection who is equally adept at playing the slot, on the outside or even at safety has said since the end of last season that he doesn’t want to play in 2019 without an extension.

General manager John Elway, who signed two defensive backs in free agency to add depth behind Harris, is expected to begin negotiations with Harris’ representative before the summer.

