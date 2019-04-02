× Boulder offering free wildfire class to help protect your home from fires

BOULDER, Colo. — 2018 was one of the worst wildfire seasons on record in Colorado with 1,328 total fires that burned nearly 500,000 acres.

The fire-fighting efforts cost our state tens of millions of dollars, so a local fire rescue team is hosting a free academy to protect its citizens.

Boulder Fire-Rescue, who has the expertise of their own wildland fire division, says there are things that you can do to protect your home and family.

“To have the information to be able to prepare a head of time, harden their homes, make sure they have the correct insurance and make sure they’re signed up for emergency alert,” Boulder Fire-Rescue life safety expert Kim Scott said. “But also to give them a taste how hard and difficult and physically strenuous it is on our end.”

The citizens wildfire academy will teach people about wildfire risks in your area, how a wildfire is fought, and what homeowners can do to mitigate their property. Instructors will show models of a well-mitigated house compared to one that needs to be mitigated.

The academy will also provide hands-on experiences to the participants. This is not to train people to fight fires, but to produce and informed community.

The academy starts on Tuesday, April 9. It will take place the following five consecutive Tuesdays followed by a hands-on Saturday class.

City of Boulder residents can sign up here. If the class does not fill up they will extend the invitation to residents of Boulder County.