Airman, good Samaritan from Wheat Ridge struck and killed in ditch

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Authorities say an airman stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base and a man from Wheat Ridge who had stopped to help him after a crash were struck and killed by a semitruck that veered off an icy highway in southwestern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol on Tuesday identified the victims of Friday’s crash as 25-year-old Airman Rueben Gilbert.

The Air Force says Gilbert was a member of the 28th Communications Squadron at Ellsworth.

The other man killed was 27-year-old Christopher Swope of Wheat Ridge.

The patrol says Gilbert lost control of his car on Highway 18 near Hot Springs, entered the ditch and rolled over.

Swope stopped to help and both men were struck as they stood in the ditch by the semitruck that slid off the highway and jackknifed.

The semitruck driver suffered serious injuries.