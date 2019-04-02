Aging Cheyenne Mountain Zoo elephant rescued after falling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An aging elephant at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is recovering after being hoisted back to her feet with help from firefighters.

The zoo says a 33-year-old African elephant named Malaika was found lying on her side early Monday and unable to stand up, putting her in danger because of stress to her organs.

The zoo says in a statement that a team of about 20 workers and firefighters used a crane-and-hoist system to lift her up.

A rope was also tied around the elephant’s leg to prevent her from falling on rescuers after she stood up.

A video posted on Facebook shows rescuers cheering and applauding as she stood up.

The zoo has other older elephants and holds drills to practice lifting up the animals.