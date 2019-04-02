4 teenagers arrested in car theft, 3 flare gun firings in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — Four teenagers are in custody for a vehicle theft and a series of flare gun firings on Tuesday morning, the Longmont Police Department said.

The first firing happened about 5:30 a.m. when a driver pulled in front of a King Soopers store on Main Street and an occupant fired some type of flare into the store. There were no injuries, police said.

About five minutes later, a driver pulled in front of a house on Pratt Street and an occupant fired some type of flare into the house, police said.

The home had three little children inside, but there were no injuries.

“Thought someone was firing gun shots at me,” homeowner David Johnson said.

Johnson first heard the flare that burned a mark in the road, then moments later, a different one hit his house.

“All of a sudden, my living room lit up orange and they fired … straight through the window, hit above my TV and then landed on my floor and caught fire,” Johnson said.

“It was so fast, I didn’t notice it was in there until it was on the ground burning.

“It burned a good hole about I’d say a foot and a half wide. There’s chunks of glass melted into the carpet, I have glass powder all over my living room.”

About 6:10 a.m., an occupant of a vehicle fired some type of flare into a field on Airport Road, causing a small fire that was quickly extinguished, police said.

About 9:30 a.m., officers found a stolen maroon Chevrolet Impala that was linked to the cases in northwest Longmont. The flare gun used in the crimes was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Officers later arrested four boys, aged 13 to 14 years old. All four are facing various charges that have yet to be determined.

There is no indication why any of the locations were targeted. Because the four are juveniles, their names were not released.