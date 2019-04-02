× 26 facts about the Rockies to impress your friends before the home opener

DENVER — Baseball is back! The Colorado Rockies return home on April 5 to face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.

After having the best record since 2009 (91-72) and making the postseason for the second straight season for the first time in franchise history as the wild card and several memorable moments, Colorado is excited to see what the Rockies will do this season.

As the excitement builds around the Rockies season, here’s 26 facts about Colorado’s Major League Baseball team to impress your friends while you’re at the ballpark or enjoying a game this summer.

1. The Rockies played at Mile High Stadium for their first two seasons in 1993 and 1994.

2. Built in 1995 Coors Field is the third oldest stadium in the National League.

3. The purple seats at Coors Field are a mile high. The seats in the 20th row of the upper deck at the ballpark are to mark exactly 5,280 feet. The playing field itself is 80 feet lower at 5,200 feet.

4. Dinger, the Rockies mascot, is a dinosaur because a dinosaur skull was found on stadium grounds while it was being built.

5. Speaking of Dinger, you can meet the Rockies mascot at the games. He’s available for autographs at the top of the third inning on the main concourse right below the Rockpile in center field.

6. The Rockies hold the Major League Baseball record for season attendance. It happened during their inaugural season in 1993 at Mile High Stadium when 4,483,350 fans attended.

7. The Rockies have never won the National League West.

8. The Rockies had the seventh-best attendance in 2018 with 3,015,880 fans attending a game at Coors Field.

9. The Rockies have reached the postseason five times — each time as the National League wild card team (1995, 2007, 2009, 2017, 2018)

10. The only time the Rockies made it to the World Series was in 2007 when they were swept by the Boston Red Sox.

11. The Rockies’ most wins in a single season happened in 2009 when they went 92-70.

12. First baseman Todd Helton played his entire 17-year career with the Rockies before announcing his retirement in 2013.

13. Coors Field has a heated infield and grass. Forty-five miles of cable run underneath to help melt early spring and fall snow and to help keep the grass green during the dry summer.

14. A ball at 20th and Blake streets will travel 9 percent farther than it does at sea level stadiums. That means a ball hit 400 feet at sea-level Yankee Stadium would travel about 440 feet in Denver.

15. Elevation also plays a factor on pitching. Curveballs become less snappy and fastballs get about 6 inches more thanks to the decrease in resistance.

16. In 1999, 303 homers were hit at Coors Field. It remains a record for the most homers at any ballpark in one season.

17. Coors Field is tied with Fenway Park for the most cycles hit in a ballpark. That’s pretty impressive considering Coors Field is significantly newer than Fenway. Nolan Arenado had a memorable one during the 2017 season.

18. A Rockies player has won a Silver Slugger Award for the National League for the past three seasons. Arenado has won for best third baseman in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Charlie Blackmon was won for best outfielder in 2016 and 2017.

19. According to a 2014 story by Business Insider, the playing field at Coors Field covers 2.66 acres, 0.18 acres more than the average ballpark (2.49 acres).

20. KWGN Channel 2 was the first Rockies’ over-the-air television broadcaster.

21. Rockies managers have won the Manager of the Year award twice in franchise history: Don Baylor in 1995 and Jim Tracy in 2009.

22. Coors Field is made of 1.4 million bricks — and each have the words “Coors Field” engraved into it, according to Westword.

23. The first game at Coors Field, on April 26, 1995, ended in a walkoff home run in extra innings. The Rockies beat the New York Mets, 11-9.

24. In 2002, Coors Field became the first stadium to build a humidor room that stores baseballs at the MLB recommendations of 70 degrees and 50 percent humidity.

25. When Coors Field opened, seats in the Rockpile sold for only $1. Although it costs more like $4 to $8 now, it’s still widely considered to be one of the best places to enjoy the game.

26. Nolan Arenado holds the record for the largest contact in team history. He signed an eight-year deal, reportedly worth $260 million ahead of the 2019 season.