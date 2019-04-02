18 Aurora mobile home park residents to receive $300,000 total to relocate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The remaining residents of an Aurora mobile home park will be receiving some financial assistance to move after the area was rezoned.

City of Aurora spokesman Michael Bryant said that the mayor announced at Monday night's council meeting that an agreement had been reached between the city and the owner of the Denver Meadows Mobile Home Park.

The mobile home park is located north of East Colfax Avenue near the Anchutz medical campus.

There are 18 trailer owners within the park who are now set to receive a total of $300,000 from the park's owner, Shawn Lustigman.

According to the Aurora Sentinel, each owner will receive a different amount of money based on the purchase price of the home and any outstanding debt.

The residents have until May 31 to leave the property.

"I've literally just been throwing stuff out. I haven't rented an apartment. I don't know what I'm going to do yet," said resident Luis Chavez. "I've been throwing stuff out. Probably going to take some clothes and my dog."

In 2016, the Aurora City Council postponed its plans to rezone the park into an area that would eventually house commercial and residential development.

Denver Meadows originally housed about 100 people.