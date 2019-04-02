13-year-old boy does yard work, trades in Xbox to buy his single mom a car

FERNLEY, Nev. — A Nevada teen is going viral with a selfless act of kindness for his single mother.

Krystal Preston is a single mother with three kids and three dogs with no vehicle to get around, KOLO reports.

“At my low point, here comes my son,” Preston said. “Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there’s good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it.”

So her 13-year-old son William Preston, who does yard and house work for people in his community to make a little extra money, decided he wanted to buy his mom a car.

“I saw on YouTube where people get their mom a car and then surprise her with it,” William Preston said. “I wanted to do that.”

He was scrolling through Facebook when he noticed someone selling a 1999 Chevrolet Metro – and he decided he wanted to trade his XBox for it.

“It was really cheap so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes,” he said.

And, just like that, the teen bought his mom a car.

“‘Mom, I got you a car,’ and then she said, ‘No you didn’t,’ and then I said, ‘I did,’ and she didn’t believe me,” William Preston said.

The car’s original owner came to pick them up and took them to see the vehicle.

“I lost it, I bawled so bad, I was just like, ‘There’s no way.’ What 13-year-old do you know buys their mom a car, I don’t know any, never heard of any,” Krystal Preston said. “I can’t even express it, like there’s no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am.”