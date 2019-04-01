UPS driver retires after driving 43 years, over 6 million miles with no accidents

ATLANTA — An Atlanta UPS driver retired last week with an accident free record after driving for the shipping company for 43 years and more than 6 million miles.

Jimmy Howard told WAGA that he started driving for UPS in 1975 when he was just 22 years old. And despite driving a daily route that took him from Atlanta to Mississippi (around 525 miles round trip) he never had a single accident in his career.

“A lot of luck, but I think God’s been with me most of the way,” Howard told WAGA. “And great training from our management staff.”

He told WAGA he’s never been in an accident in his personal life either.

But after driving more than 6 million miles throughout his career, he said the things he’ll miss the most are his coworkers and the people who he’s met along the way.