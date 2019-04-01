Temperatures hit the 60s Tuesday with chance for afternoon storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The weather will stay quiet in Colorado Monday evening with mostly dry conditions and cool temperatures.

The warm-up trend will continue for Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s on the Front Range. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The storms are not expected to become severe but will contain lightning in some spots.

Wednesday will bring a better chance for wet weather with more afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Dry weather moves back in for Thursday with high temperatures in the low 60s. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees on Friday for the Rockies home opener with only a 10-percent chance for an isolated shower.

Temperatures will hit the 70s on Saturday in Denver.

