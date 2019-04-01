× Springtime weather this week with mild temps and two chances for rain

We’re in for a Spring week with mild temps and a couple chances for rain showers.

Today, I’m forecasting sunshine and highs around 58 in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The Mountains can expect sunshine turning partly cloudy, highs 30s and 40s.

A small storm system moves through Tuesday-Wednesday. The Mountains will see rain/snow, 1-3″ accumulation over the high peaks.

Across the Front Range, 20% chance of afternoon rain showers. The best chance is on Wednesday, 40%.

Drier and warmer on Thursday and Friday, 65-70.

Friday Rockies Home Opener: Sun to partly cloudy, 70.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers.

Sunday: Dry and sunny, 65.

