Service on long-delayed RTD G Line to begin April 26

DENVER — The long-awaited RTD G Line between Denver Union Station and Arvada and Wheat Ridge will begin service on April 26, it was announced Monday.

Service on the 11-mile route has been delayed 2 1/2 years. It had been on hold because of timing issues with the crossing gates, the same problem that has plagued the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport.

RTD gained approval from federal railroad regulators to remove flagers at the crossing gates and to wrap up testing.