RTD’s G Line is still not open despite plans to start service more than 2 years ago

ARVADA, Colo. -- The much-anticipated, yet controversial RTD G Line between downtown Denver and Arvada/Wheat Ridge is sill not up and running, despite plans to start service two-and-a-half years ago.

RTD said at the end of last year it hoped to begin service on the 11-mile route by the end of the first quarter of 2019, but that date has now come and gone and an official opening date for the line has still not been announced.

The G Line will run from Wheat Ridge and Arvada to Union Station in downtown Denver.

Its opening has been on-hold because of timing issues with the crossing gates, the same problem that haunted the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport.

Despite the service not running, people living along the line are still waking up to the blaring train horns and they're wondering what's taking so long to get the line up and running.

"I'm waiting for it, annoyed about the horns like everyone else. I wish there was a reason they go off all the time," said Arvada resident Sarah Wright. "It would be nice if we get to use the line."

RTD says its waiting for approval from federal railroad regulators to remove the flagers and wrap up testing. After that gets settled, RTD says they will announce an opening date.