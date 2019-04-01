Parker considers indoor shooting range amid neighbors’ opposition and support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The motion passed 4-2 in favor of the range around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

PARKER, Colo. — Neighbors packed Monday’s town council meeting in Parker. Some are upset about the location of a proposed indoor shooting range.

But supporters say gun owners are unfairly being targeted. Opponents say their beef has nothing to do with the Second Amendment but has everything to do with location.

Along Chambers Road, near Mainstreet in Parker, developers are proposing to build a shooting range near homes and EchoPark Stadium, which hosts many high school events. The area is also home to a church and elementary school.

“One of the big things is ... is this in harmony with our neighborhood, and no, I don’t think it is,” said range opponent Amy Camp. “It doesn’t belong here. I think there’s a lot of better places in Parker where this could go.”

During Monday’s town council meeting, elected leaders heard both sides.

“I just think a lot of people, regardless of what the topic is, live in fear and they’re fear based and they make all their decisions based on fear,” range supporter Cindi Turchik explained.

Turchik says she enjoys shooting as a sport and welcomes the proposed range.

Others are worried about noise and are afraid of possible smash-and-grabs — leading to guns getting into the wrong hands.

“Frankly, the location is just not what we -- as students -- want.”

In early 2018, the proposed shooting range owner said it was his intent to “build the safest and securest facility.”