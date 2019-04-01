× Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed Wheat Ridge motorcyclist

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Jefferson County in 2017 was sentenced to 34 years in prison last week, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Ian O’Connor, 33, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and DUI in the crash that killed 63-year-old Paul Dacko of Wheat Ridge.

On Aug. 29, 2017, O’Connor and Dacko were driving northbound on Highway 285 near C-470, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

O’Connor was seen driving recklessly and at speeds of between 105 mph and 111 mph before coming up from behind a motorcycle that was being driven by Dacko.

Prosecutors said O’Connor crashed into the motorcycle, rolling it and ejecting Dacko into the southbound lanes of Highway 285.

The motorcycle was wedged under O’Connor’s vehicle. O’Connor continued driving several hundred feet, pushing the motorcycle until he could not go any farther.

Prosecutors said O’Connor fled to a gas station in Morrison where he was later found by law enforcement.

O’Connor later tested positive for having alcohol and marijuana in his system.