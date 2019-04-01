× Local woman warns about danger of giving grapes, raisins to pets

DENVER — A metro-area woman is hoping to get the word out about the dangers of pets eating grapes and raisins.

Pet health experts say both can cause kidney failure in some animals.

Judith Underwood contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers when she became worried about grapes appearing on her patio. She says she knows of the dangers they pose to pets and feared for her cat’s health.

“It makes me sick to my stomach, because I love him so much,” she said of her cat.

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of VCA Alameda East Veterinary Hospital said grapes can indeed cause kidney failure, mostly in dogs. There is concern about cats, ferrets and some other animals, although more research needs to be done.

“We don’t know exactly what the toxic element in grapes is. We know it’s not alcohol, not mold, not pesticide,” Fitzgerald said.

He recommends keeping your pet on the diet recommended by your veterinarian and refraining from letting them over indulge.

“We’ve taken a hunter-jumper-stalker species and turned them into couch potatoes. Are they going to love the lime flavored Doritos? Of course they are,” he said, explaining that pet owners must show a sense of responsibility to protect their dog or cat’s health.

For more information about pet health visit the VCA website.