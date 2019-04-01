× Lawsuit says Brighton school district didn’t protect 2 students from being raped by other student

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A new lawsuit alleges that Brighton School District 27J did not protect two of its students from being raped by another student.

The lawsuit states that an unnamed female student at Brighton High School was sexually assaulted and raped by a male student at her home. The alleged rape occurred Sept. 17, 2018. It also alleges that the male student groped the female student on school grounds despite the female telling him to stop.

The lawsuit was filed Monday.

On Oct. 30, 2018, a detective with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department called the female student’s mother to tell her the male had sexually assaulted her daughter.

The detective also told the mother that the accused student had engaged in unlawful sexual contact with another female student in May 2018.

Moreover, the lawsuit alleges that the detective told BHS about the May 2018 assault during that same month. However, school staff are accused of not taking action against the male student.

“The District could have easily taken steps to suspend [STUDENT 1], keep him out of school, recommend him for expulsion, and then have him expelled,” the lawsuit states.

Instead, the male student continued to attend BHS and returned in the fall.

The lawsuit names district superintended Chris Fielder and five BHS employees as defendants.