Lakewood family sues Children’s Hospital for allegedly botched amputation

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood family has filed a lawsuit against Children’s Hospital Colorado, saying its staff botched an amputation surgery.

Shweta Broberg was 7 years old in 2016 when she underwent surgery at Children’s. She was born with a birth defect that made her left leg shorter than her right leg.

The goal of the surgery was to amputate her left leg at the knee. However, according to the lawsuit, doctors failed to discover a blood clot in a timely manner.

As a result, Shweta eventually ended up losing her entire left leg.

The hospital had no comment on the lawsuit.

Shweta is now in third grade and uses a prosthetic leg to get around.