GOAL Academy High School is a Multi-District alternative education public charter school serving nearly 4000 students across the state of Colorado. They work to re-engage students in their education and help guide them to their full potential. They maintain drop-in centers through the state so that our students are able to work with local GOAL staff members for help with school work, counseling and academic advising and planning. At GOAL they know that the high school diploma is a stepping stone in the student’s life. For more information, visit their website or call 1-877-776-4625.AlertMe
GOAL Academy High School – A Great Alternative
-
GOAL Academy High School
-
Trump administration wants to put a limit on student loan borrowing
-
Cherry Creek High School rallies resources for community after recent student suicides
-
Negotiations resuming amid Denver teacher strike
-
DPS team builds bridge between schools and parents
-
-
Polis details full-day kindergarten proposal to lawmakers
-
New Jersey becomes second state to require schools to teach LGBTQ history
-
Denver teachers strike begins with thousands walking out
-
New Colorado bill would limit suspensions for pre-K to 2nd grade students
-
Study shows big disparities among Colorado high schools sending students to top colleges
-
-
Bill would allow some Colorado teens to vote in school board elections
-
DPS doesn’t yet know if all schools can open Monday if teachers strike
-
Number of sexual assaults at Air Force Academy decreased slightly in 2018