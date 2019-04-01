GOAL Academy High School – A Great Alternative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOAL Academy High School is a Multi-District alternative education public charter school serving nearly 4000 students across the state of Colorado. They work to re-engage students in their education and help guide them to their full potential. They maintain drop-in centers through the state so that our students are able to work with local GOAL staff members for help with school work, counseling and academic advising and planning. At GOAL they know that the high school diploma is a stepping stone in the student’s life. For more information, visit their website or call 1-877-776-4625.