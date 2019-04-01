Denver City Council to vote on expansion of gunfire detection system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver City Council on Monday will vote on an amendment to expand the coverage area of its current "ShotSpotter" contract into more of downtown Denver.

The proposed expansion would increase by more than 1.5 miles and include parts of downtown, near the state Capitol and lower downtown near Coors Field.

The expansion would cost an additional $104,000 according to the city, and would be paid for by the Denver Police Department’s general fund and the Downtown Denver Business Improvement District.

"ShotSpotter" is a program that helps Denver police officers identify where shots are fired within seconds.

The city will be taking public comment at the city council meeting Monday night beginning at 5 p.m.