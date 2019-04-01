Columbine students start campaign to share photos of their death if they’re killed in gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Kaylee Tyner wasn't even born when 13 people were murdered at Columbine High School, but the massacre is never far from Tyner's mind.

"Growing up in the Columbine community is like one of the biggest aspects of why I care about gun prevention violence so much," Tyner said.

Tyner has started the 'My Last Shot Campaign.' She's trying to convince students and others across the country to demand that photos of their murders be published if they're killed in shootings.

"I think that exposing what this violence really looks like has the power to push that change like we haven't seen," Tyner said.

Tyner got the idea right around the time she was getting her driver's license.

Here's how the campaign works: participants place stickers which read, "In the event that I die from gun violence please publicize the photo of my death," on the backs of driver's licenses and other forms of photo ID.

Tyner says she got the idea after seeing the organ donor designation on her license about the same time she stumbled upon graphic pictures and videos of students inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"I remember people responding like, 'How could you post those? This is terrible.' That sort of thing. And I just thought about it and I was like, 'That's what that kids lived through that day. That was their reality,'" Tyner said.

More than 4,000 students across the country have already ordered stickers asking for their death photos to be publicized in just the five days since the campaign started.

"We've grown up in lockdowns and shooter drills. People will be more willing to fight for it when they see more of what happens," said Ana Lemus-Paiz, a member of the campaign.

The students argue the only real way change will occur is when the world is forced to see the horror of school violence up close.

"If I'm going to die in that way, I want to at least attempt to have my body used in a way that could benefit the country," said Tyner.