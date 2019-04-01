Baby born during ‘bomb cyclone’ getting care at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Edwin Fischer is a tiny little baby with a big birth story. He was born 12 weeks prematurely in the middle of the "bomb cyclone" blizzard.

His mom, Riley, says she went into labor at the height of the storm in Sidney, Nebraska. Roads were closed. Heavy snow and fierce winds were causing white out conditions, when she, her husband and their 3-year-old son got into the car to go to the hospital. But they didn’t get far before Riley's water broke.

“I was like yelling at him, 'Nope, you just need to stop and call the police officer because we can’t see anything.' And it was just... it was so scary,” Riley said.

So, her husband, Dustin, stopped and called 911.

“I was terrified. That was the scariest night of my life,” Dustin said.

The couple says law enforcement found them and took them to the hospital where Edwin was born. But that hospital was not equipped to handle preterm births, and there was no way to transport the baby because of the storm.

Doctors there then reached out to the NICU at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver.

“This baby’s life really was on the line,” said Dr Anna Zimmermann. She says the baby’s lungs were not fully developed and he desperately needed a medicine that the Nebraska hospital did not have.

A Logan County Sheriff's deputy got the medicine in Sterling and followed a snow plow to the Nebraska border, where he handed it over to Nebraska law enforcement, who drove it back to the hospital for Edwin.

"This baby is alive because of them," Dr. Zimmermann said.

The next day, the family was flown to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, where Edwin remains for medical care.

The family is grateful for all the people who helped get him to this point.

“He came into this world fiercely, and on his own accord. He’s got a mission. He’s meant to be here,” Riley said.

