85-year-old identified as woman killed in head-on crash involving Adams County sheriff’s deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The woman killed in a head-on collision that involved an Adams County sheriff’s deputy on Thursday morning has been identified as an 85-year-old, the Adams County Coroner’s Office said on Monday.

Eira Saenz Sandoval, 85, of Denver was killed just before 8 a.m. at Highway 79 and East 88th Avenue, about seven miles north of Bennett last week. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was responding to a call and was going westbound on 88th Avenue.

The deputy had a stop sign but did a “rolling stop” and went through the intersection, colliding with the other vehicle. It’s not known if the vehicle’s lights and sirens were on.

The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle, a female, were taken to a hospital and into surgery. Both are expected to survive.

Sandoval was a passenger in the vehicle that collided with the deputy and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names and ages of the others involved in the crash have not been released.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the incident.