× 50-year-old VFW sign in Bennett vandalized

BENNETT, Colo. — A neon sign at a VFW in Bennett was recently vandalized. The Tri-Valley VFW Post #8449 posted about the incident on its Facebook page Saturday.

According to the post, the sign is 50 years old.

“Vandals destroyed a 50-[year]-old neon lighted sign that has stood proudly, announcing a commitment to veterans and community,” the VFW said in the Facebook post.

Bennett-Watkins fire crews removed broken glass and sign pieces from the area.

The VFW said has been assisted by the fire department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The VFW has started raising funds to replace the sign. Donations are being accepted at: Tri-Valley VFW Post 8449, P.O. Box 327, Bennett, CO 80102. Include an email address and a receipt will be sent.