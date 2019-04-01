× 3 children reported missing within 3 miles of each other in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — Three children in Kentucky have been reported missing, all within four hours of each other and all within three miles.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted the alerts on Sunday. 15-year-old Mark Fields was the first to disappear around 6 p.m. Friday, according to deputies.

12-year-old Lindsey Couch and 17-year-old Dalton Robinson were also reported missing; Couch was last seen at 12:53 a.m. Sunday morning, while Robinson was last seen at 12:05 a.m.

Police said it is possible that Couch and Robinson ran away together, but they are continuing to investigate.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information on any of the three children call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.