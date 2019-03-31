Warmup on the way with several chances for rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a snowy and relatively cold March in Denver. Denver saw 12.9 inches of snowfall this month and for the second month in a row saw above average monthly snowfall.

We are ending the month of March with above average snowfall for Denver! Always great to see #cowx pic.twitter.com/Kq4qfEc2sR — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) March 31, 2019

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week. Denver will hit the upper 50s on Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds. Most of Colorado will be dry tomorrow with mountain snow showers clearing late tonight.

Rain showers and storm chances move in on Tuesday and Wednesday. As of right now, it doesn't look like storms will become severe. Drier and warmer weather move in on Thursday and stay into the weekend. The weather looks nice for the Rockies home opener on Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

