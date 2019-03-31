× Sunshine, warmer temperatures ahead for start of April

DENVER – Sunshine will dominate the eastern half of our state this afternoon as highs jump back into the low 50s. Mountain snow will continue throughout the afternoon, with 2 to 6 inches of snow possible for the central and southern mountains. Mountain snow and cloud cover will clear out overnight with temps dropping into the 20s by Monday morning.

The first few days of April are looking quiet and warm, as highs hit the 50s and 60s to kick off the week with plenty of sunshine. Our next weather system will move into the state on Tuesday, bringing heavy mountain snow showers. For the Denver metro, expect scattered rain showers Tuesday evening and into the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will hit the low 60s across the Front Range on Wednesday.

We’ll dry out Thursday and Friday as sunshine returns. Temperatures will warm above average, into the upper 60s for the end of the week.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

