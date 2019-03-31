LA Mayor: Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed at 33

Posted 9:42 pm, March 31, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES — Grammy-nominated and widely respected West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store, Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Sunday.

Police confirmed three men were shot Sunday and one of them killed outside Marathon Clothing, the store Hussle owns. All three men were taken to hospitals, where one of them was declared dead.

Blood stained bandages on the ground outside The Marathon clothing store owned by Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle where he was fatally shot along with 2 other wounded, in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. – In addition to the man who was killed, the two other victims were listed as stable at a hospital, said police, who said a male suspect fled in a car. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Police didn’t say that 33-year-old Hussle was the person who died. Representatives for the rapper didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking confirmation.

Police said the other two men were in stable condition. The gunman fled, and no arrests have been made.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Nipsey Hussle arrives at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Garcetti tweeted, “Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle.”

Hussle released successful mixtapes and earned a Grammy nomination for his 2018 major-label debut album.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.