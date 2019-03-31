× Gray injured, bats remain silent as Rockies fall again to Marlins

MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara pitched eight crisp innings, Jorge Alfaro drove in two runs and the Miami Marlins beat the Rockies, 3-0, on Sunday.

Alcantara allowed four hits, struck out six and walked none in his longest outing in 15 major league appearances.

The 23-year-old right-hander retired 14 straight hitters before Ryan McMahon reached on a two-out infield single in the seventh.

Alcantara also picked up his major league hit on a line-drive single to left in the fifth.

The Rockies threatened in the ninth when former Miami starter Wei-Yin Chen surrendered a leadoff double to Charlie Blackmon and walked David Dahl.

Chen, in the fourth year of a five-year, $80 million contract, left to a chorus of boos from the crowd of 7,559.

Sergio Romo came in and retired three in a row for his first save with the Marlins, finishing a five-hitter.

Rockies right-hander Jon Gray departed after he felt discomfort after a pitch to Alcantara with two outs in the seventh.

Gray (0-1) struck out 10 and was charged with three runs and five hits.

Alfaro hit a two-run single in the fourth and JT Riddle went deep in the sixth. It was Riddle’s second of the season and No. 5 for the Marlins — all solo shots.

Rockies star Nolan Arenado went 0 for 4, snapping a 12-game hitting streak that carried over from last season.

It was the Rockies’ second consecutive loss after opening with two wins in Miami. They head to Tampa for a three-game series before the home opener at Coors Field on Friday.