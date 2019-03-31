Gray injured, bats remain silent as Rockies fall again to Marlins

Mark Reynolds #12 of the Colorado Rockies singles while also breaking his bat in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on March 31, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara pitched eight crisp innings, Jorge Alfaro drove in two runs and the Miami Marlins beat the Rockies, 3-0, on Sunday.

Alcantara allowed four hits, struck out six and walked none in his longest outing in 15 major league appearances.

The 23-year-old right-hander retired 14 straight hitters before Ryan McMahon reached on a two-out infield single in the seventh.

Alcantara also picked up his major league hit on a line-drive single to left in the fifth.

The Rockies threatened in the ninth when former Miami starter Wei-Yin Chen surrendered a leadoff double to Charlie Blackmon and walked David Dahl.

Chen, in the fourth year of a five-year, $80 million contract, left to a chorus of boos from the crowd of 7,559.

Sergio Romo came in and retired three in a row for his first save with the Marlins, finishing a five-hitter.

Rockies right-hander Jon Gray departed after he felt discomfort after a pitch to Alcantara with two outs in the seventh.

Gray (0-1) struck out 10 and was charged with three runs and five hits.

Alfaro hit a two-run single in the fourth and JT Riddle went deep in the sixth. It was Riddle’s second of the season and No. 5 for the Marlins — all solo shots.

Rockies star Nolan Arenado went 0 for 4, snapping a 12-game hitting streak that carried over from last season.

It was the Rockies’ second consecutive loss after opening with two wins in Miami. They head to Tampa for a three-game series before the home opener at Coors Field on Friday.

