Escapee on the run for 3 weeks apprehended in western Colorado

WHITEWATER, Colo. — A man who escaped from the Delta Correctional Center in western Colorado and had been on the run for more than three weeks was apprehended Sunday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Corrections said.

Adam Loehr, 44, was discovered missing from the correctional center in Delta, about 40 miles south of Grand Junction, about 10 p.m. on March 9.

Acting on a tip, Loehr was apprehended about 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Whitewater, a small town about 30 miles northwest of Delta. He was taken into custody without incident.

Loehr has convictions for attempting to influence a public officer, criminal impersonation, substance abuse and menacing, all out of El Paso County.