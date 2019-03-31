DU’s Broadhurst battles back to deliver unforgettable performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Grace Broadhurst’s college gymnastics career has come with plenty of highs and lows, but through it all she has stayed positive.

"My sophomore year, I tore my left ACL, and had one major reconstruction surgery and then two more after in that same year," she says. "To have three surgeries in one year and be out for two full seasons. It wasn’t the most fun, but being surrounded by incredible people in coaches and teammates, it was a lot easier."

After everything she had gone through working back from her injuries, Grace had a senior day she’ll never forget.

"I was definitely more nervous than I was expecting to be," she says, laughing.

Finally healthy, the Broomfield native competed for Denver on bars in the Pioneer's final home meet of the season.

"I would rank Grace’s competing among the highlights of the year with all we have accomplished," says women's gymnastics coach Melissa Kutcher-Rinehart.

"I think when you have seen all the things she’s had to go through, that just makes it that much more special," adds junior Maddie Karr.

Broadhurst scored a 9.775 in an unforgettable moment for her teammates, coaches, and for the senior who had been through it all.

"After all the adversity that I had faced, and be able to come out and still be a better gymnast after all of it, and be able to compete one last time in my home arena with all my teammates it was super special."

With her college career wrapping up and her biology degree from Denver nearly finished, Grace plans to study for the MCAT and eventually attend medical school. She isn't set on a speciality, but is leaning towards orthopedic surgery.

"Because of everything I’ve gone through," she says, "I can be really empathetic with my patients in the future."