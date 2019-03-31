Denver Drag Days sets record for largest drag brunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A world record was set in Denver on Sunday for the largest drag brunch. Tracks Nightclub says 338 people packed EXDO Event Center in RiNo to mark the end of the first-ever Denver Drag Days.

“It’s fun,” local drag queen Laura Menorah said. “You get to live another character.”

The queens spent hours getting ready for the show.

“There’s a lot of people today [who] are here for the experience of wanting to be part of this-- breaking the world record,” said Jessica— a queen and organizer of the event.

The drag brunch not only set a world record for attendance, it’s the beginning of a new tradition in Denver.

“Denver has had an explosion of the drag scene in the last year,” Menorah said.

Throughout the weekend there were performances, educational discussion panels, workshops and the record-breaking Sunday brunch. The three-day convention promises to be an annual event in Denver.

A goal, for event organizers, is to make the art form more mainstream.