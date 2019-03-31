Centennial man earns second-degree black belt just before milestone birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Jeffrey Prager knows well that sometimes wisdom means knowing what you don't know. At 69 years young, Jeffrey just earned his second-degree black belt in the style of karate known as Shotokan.

"You're always learning," says Jeffrey, who trains at Colorado Budokan. "First of all, I didn’t know if I’d have the stamina to make it through the test. I have felt a couple of slow downs during the course of my career here."

He called the test nerve-wracking, but says he realized mid-way through that he was going to pass.

"At that point I started relaxing, and at that point it became really easy once I started relaxing. It’s a great feeling."

It was a milestone achievement that comes just before another milestone - Jeffrey will turn 70 in just a few weeks.

"I think it’s cool to be my age and getting a second degree. I’m thrilled about the fact that I’m still doing it at my age. I’ve got a long way to go, there’s a lot to do."