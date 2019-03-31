Centennial man earns second-degree black belt just before milestone birthday

Posted 10:11 pm, March 31, 2019, by

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Jeffrey Prager knows well that sometimes wisdom means knowing what you don't know. At 69 years young, Jeffrey just earned his second-degree black belt in the style of karate known as Shotokan.

"You're always learning," says Jeffrey, who trains at Colorado Budokan. "First of all, I didn’t know if I’d have the stamina to make it through the test. I have felt a couple of slow downs during the course of my career here."

He called the test nerve-wracking, but says he realized mid-way through that he was going to pass.

"At that point I started relaxing, and at that point it became really easy once I started relaxing. It’s a great feeling."

It was a milestone achievement that comes just before another milestone - Jeffrey will turn 70 in just a few weeks.

"I think it’s cool to be my age and getting a second degree. I’m thrilled about the fact that I’m still doing it at my age. I’ve got a long way to go, there’s a lot to do."

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.