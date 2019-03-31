Caught on camera: Multiple vape shops in the metro broken into, suspects at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video AURORA, Colo. -- All caught on camera, people seen breaking into a vape shop in Aurora. Multiple shops around the Metro area were hit. Thousands of dollars in merchandise was taken and now owners are left to clean up the mess.

“Really disheartening," the shop owner in Aurora at High-Voltage Vapes, Patrick Vandiver, said. “There’s a string of these happening now.”

The crimes are especially frustrating because one family has been affected multiple times. The owners of High-Voltage are related to the owners of N2 Vapes, which is also in Aurora. N2 Vapes was broken into just days after High-Voltage.

“Destroyed the cabinet, this whole wall was on the ground," Ashlee Eacret, who works at N2 Vapes said.

Both crimes were within 48 hours of each other and the thieves used similar methods by using a rock to break the door windows.

The light at the end of the tunnel is the response from all the customers.

“We’ve had some people who literally just came out to spend money because they heard that we got it and that was that was really nice," Eacret said.

The break-ins didn't just happen in Aurora. Parker Police reporting they had two break-ins with similar methods. One was at a vape shop and the other a convenience store in Parker.

There are no suspects in any of these cases right now.