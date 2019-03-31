11-year-old boy reported missing from Aurora

Posted 7:57 am, March 31, 2019, by

AURORA, Colo. — An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing, the Aurora Police Department said.

Jaylen was last seen about noon Saturday in the area of East Iliff Avenue and South Vaughn Way.

He is 4-foot-7 and 100 pounds with short buzz-cut hair and he wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and dark blue sneakers, and had a black backpack.

The boy is considered to be at risk only because of his age. There are no health concerns.

Anyone who has information or sees the boy is asked to call police.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.675098 by -104.836876.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.