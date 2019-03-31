11-year-old boy reported missing from Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An 11-year-old boy has been reported missing, the Aurora Police Department said.

Jaylen was last seen about noon Saturday in the area of East Iliff Avenue and South Vaughn Way.

He is 4-foot-7 and 100 pounds with short buzz-cut hair and he wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and dark blue sneakers, and had a black backpack.

The boy is considered to be at risk only because of his age. There are no health concerns.

Anyone who has information or sees the boy is asked to call police.