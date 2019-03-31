1 hospitalized following stabbing; stretch of 23rd Ave. closed for investigation

DENVER — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Denver Sunday evening.

According to Denver police, the stabbing happened at 23rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

The surrounding area is closed, including 23rd Avenue between Federal Boulevard and Grove Street.

Alternate routes are advised.

Police have not yet released the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Initial information does not include identities of those who may have been involved but police say the victim is expected to survive.

ALERT: #Denver Officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred at 23rd and Federal. One victim was transported to the hospital with injuries. 23rd Ave is closed between Federal and Grove St. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/CRMdilNEVY — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 1, 2019